MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,472 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

