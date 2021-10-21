RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $28,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $400.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $402.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.54 and its 200-day moving average is $362.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.