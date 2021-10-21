850,000 Shares in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Bought by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,000. Polygon Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of BYTE Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,238,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $19,300,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,238,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $457,000.

BYTS remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

