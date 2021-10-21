350,000 Shares in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Acquired by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBSA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,607. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

