Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Price Target at GBX 1,900.38

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,878.14 ($24.54).

TPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, October 4th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71). The company had a trading volume of 587,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,793. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,701.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,790.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

