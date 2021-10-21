Polygon Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 259,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock remained flat at $$7.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,476. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

