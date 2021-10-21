500,000 Shares in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Bought by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 1.25% of TPG Pace Beneficial II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $17,438,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,575,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,413,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,080,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YTPG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,394. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

