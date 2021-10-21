Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 3,575 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

