Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.50-4.55 EPS.

NYSE:KNX traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 36,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,271. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.27.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

