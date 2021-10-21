Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

SCL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.18. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,746. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stepan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Stepan worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

