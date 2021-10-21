Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.
SCL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.18. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,746. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
About Stepan
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.