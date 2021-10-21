Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Down to $22.12

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $21.16. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 1,407 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

