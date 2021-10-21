Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $113.99

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.99, but opened at $106.14. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $102.16, with a volume of 1,339 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.