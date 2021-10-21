Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $9.31 Million Stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122,792 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 5.48% of DHI Group worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

