Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trims Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The company had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

