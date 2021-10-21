Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.58.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

