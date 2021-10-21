CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $60,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 48.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 66.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 484,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,241,000 after buying an additional 193,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.44.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $336.31 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

