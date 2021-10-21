CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,710 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Tyler Technologies worth $48,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $511.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $513.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

