WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $24.38

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.38, but opened at $25.09. WalkMe shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 90 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

