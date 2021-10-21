Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $40.44

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.44, but opened at $41.50. Clear Secure shares last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 399 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YOU. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $329,638,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $39,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

