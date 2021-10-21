Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $19.80

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $21.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 19,342 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 349,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 120,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.