The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Up to $36.79

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.79, but opened at $38.23. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 94,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in The Shyft Group by 107,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

