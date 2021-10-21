Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Acquires A$91,831.75 in Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 66,593 shares of Wotso Property stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,831.75 ($65,594.11).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,500.00 ($24,642.86).

On Monday, September 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 10,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$13,870.00 ($9,907.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Wotso Property’s payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Wotso Property Company Profile

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

