Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at UBS Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Unilever stock traded up GBX 48.50 ($0.63) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,867.50 ($50.53). The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,901. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,005.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a market cap of £99.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders acquired a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,001,914 over the last quarter.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

