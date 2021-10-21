Carlson Capital L P Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.06% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 19.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.98.

NYSE:OVV opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.