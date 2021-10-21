Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,177,000 after buying an additional 197,154 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 170,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 69,612 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.