Capula Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Qualys by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 54,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $114.84 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $1,043,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,463.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,326 shares of company stock worth $52,331,466. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

