15,120 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SBH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

