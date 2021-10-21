Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after buying an additional 213,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,019,000 after buying an additional 309,051 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.25.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $117.60. 6,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,519. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average of $123.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

