Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 272 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C Partners Holding GmbH increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 397,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,223,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

