Capula Management Ltd Invests $366,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

CNP opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.