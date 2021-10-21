Capula Management Ltd Invests $396,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,210,000 after buying an additional 92,647 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $527.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.82 and a 200-day moving average of $526.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $281.02 and a 12 month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

