Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 65,588 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.