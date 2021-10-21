Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.78. 14,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,570. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $251.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

