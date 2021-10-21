Freshford Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 11.4% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Liberty Broadband worth $84,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 155.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.0% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

