BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.65. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOK Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

