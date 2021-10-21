Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at $7,308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,347.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 692,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

SID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

