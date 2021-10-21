Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $138.82 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $138,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 32,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $195.03 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $195.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

