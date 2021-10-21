Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,153,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $152,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,835,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,087,000 after buying an additional 93,395 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $131.28 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

