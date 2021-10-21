Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $252,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,753 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $139.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

