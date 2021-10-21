Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $16.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 70,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,043,414. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

