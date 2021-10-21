Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.48. TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

TripAdvisor stock remained flat at $$34.99 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,200 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,838 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 46,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

