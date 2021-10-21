Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.75. 3,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.93.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.