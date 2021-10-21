International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $10.52 on Thursday, reaching $131.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.52. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.