RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

NYSE RLI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.53. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RLI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of RLI worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

