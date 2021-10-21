Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,634 shares of company stock worth $240,523,101. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $356.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $352.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

