Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,480 Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPSR. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 124,762 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPSR opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

