Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

