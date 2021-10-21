Cohanzick Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,707 MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 507.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,786 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $15,423,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth $8,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $4,979,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $4,831,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $7.31 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

