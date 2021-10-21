50,000 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Purchased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JCIC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

