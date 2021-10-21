Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,737,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $291.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.54 and a 200-day moving average of $283.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.60 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

